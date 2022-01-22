It's A Baby Girl For Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas: Report

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, announced on Friday night that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. In a joint statement, the star couple wrote: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." According to a DailyMail.com report, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby girl. "The baby girl, who was born via surrogate, arrived at 27 weeks at a Southern California hospital outside LA, where she'll remain until she is healthy enough to return home with her parents," DailyMail.com quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, this is what Priyanka Chopra posted:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple were dressed in customised Ralph Lauren couture for the Church wedding, while Sabyasachi was in charge of their wedding wardrobe the next day.

The couple first met at Met Gala 2017, where the couple represented designer Ralph Lauren. After dating for a while, they got married.

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4.