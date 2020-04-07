'It Was So Heart Warming': Shefali Shah On Receiving A 'Flurry Of Messages Of Concern'

Shefali Shah shared this image. (Image courtesy: shefalishahofficial)

Highlights Shefali Shah shared a picture on Instagram

Accompanying the picture, she wrote a heartfelt post

She was last seen in 'Delhi Crime'

Shefali Shah, who's Facebook account got hacked on Monday night, wrote a heartfelt post on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, thanking everyone who reached out to her out of concern. The 47-year-old actress wrote an elaborate post thanking everyone for the "care and concern," an excerpt of which read, "My Facebook account was hacked last night and I woke up to a flurry of messages of concern of care of people reaching out and saying wonderful things to me and saying that if I need to talk I should call. Some people even shared their telephone numbers. These are people I've met, probably never met or met briefly, or occasionally sometime somewhere of them and all of them just showed care and concern."

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress further added, "A lot of them in fact also said this doesn't sound like you, it's not a positive voice and it just doesn't sound like you and we are hoping your account (not good) but rather hacked than you ever saying something like this. Because you're valuable and precious. It was so heart warming to see these messages from strangers from acquaintances from friends and it was lovely to know that people reach out to you when they sense you need them or just because they care. I don't think they did it just because I'm an actor they just did it because they care about a fellow human being. I want to say that I'm absolutely fine. And dealing with this entire situation as well as everyone else is dealing with it. dealing. I'm fine and I would never think of something so drastically negative. All of us at home are fine and safe we are not corona positive as was one of the things that was written in my post. (By god knows who). She wrapped her post saying, "Thank you all. Thank you so much for reaching out and being there, it means a lot to me."

Shefali Shah, who is currently in home due to the nationwide lockdown, has been actively spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic, using her social media profiles. Take a look:

On the professional front, Shefali Shah is best-known for her performances in films such as Karthik Calling Karthik. The Last Lear, Gandhi, My Father and Commando 2 among others. She was last seen in the Netflix series Delhi Crime, where she shared screen space with Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang.