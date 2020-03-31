Shefali Shah's Sons Are 'Out Of Jail'. How She Survived March

Shefali Shah shared this photo (courtesy shefalishahofficial)

Highlights Shefali wrote about being "frustrated" when her sons were in isolation

"They hate me and I don't care," she wrote

Her sons came out of isolation on March 30

Actress Shefali Shah said it just right in an Instagram comment - "If it wasn't for humour, what would we do?" She shared a personalised calendar of March on her Instagram, rightfully describing as "manical" with reference to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it may have been more "manical" for her than others as her two sons were still in Spain when the European country announced a nationwide lockdown. Her entire struggle of getting her sons to fly back from Spain and keeping them in quarantine for two weeks is what prominently features in her calendar. With phrases like "temper, anger, frustration" and "patience has abandoned me" is how she described some of the days in March.

About her sons Marya and Aryaman, she wrote: "They hate me and I don't care." Earlier, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress had written that her teenaged sons were angry with her for locking them up in isolation after their return from Spain. March 30 is when Maurya and Aryaman's quarantine period ended. "Boys out of jail," read a comment on her calendar. March in Shefali Shah's household ended on a positive note: "All survived and alive."

Shefali Shah has been sharing regular updates from her quarantine diaries. Instagramming a selfies with her husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the actress wrote: "Couple goals - Still together! Not exactly liking each other, but will make do."

Shefali Shah also regularly wrote about the importance of washing hands, wearing face masks and sanitizing the surroundings, each with an interesting twist.

Meanwhile, India is currently on a nationwide lockdown - March 31 marks Day 7 of the lockdown. So far, over 1,250 positive cases of the coronavirus have been detected in India.