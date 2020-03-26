'How Lungs Are Gonna Feel': Shefali Shah Shrink Wraps Head For Coronavirus Truthbomb

Highlights
- "We have no option," said Shefali Shah
- "Just deal with it. Stay at home," she said in her video
- "If this isn't a warning enough, I really don't know what is," she added
Actress Shefali Shah has been sharing interesting posts about her strict measures against the infectious coronavirus during her quarantine period at home. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a nationwide lockdown for three weeks, the 47-year-old actor shared a video message on Instagram on Wednesday. In order to reiterate the importance of self-isolation, she wrapped her head in plastic, equating it with the feeling of suffocation that the ones restricted to their home boundaries are experiencing. But Shefali Shah's move was to convey more than just that. "This is what it feels like being quarantined. I agree. This is exactly how your lungs are gonna feel when Covid-19 hits your lungs," she says in the video. Towards the end of her video, she says: "Can't breathe. And soon, if this spreads, a lot of us, a lot of people we love, won't be able to breathe."
Asking her followers and basically everyone to respect the complete lockdown, the Waqt actress added: "So, we have no option. Just deal with it. Stay at home. And yes, do it for your safety, for your family's safety. Because one... some person gets it, it's gonna spread like wildfire. It is already. If this isn't a warning enough, I really don't know what is."
Earlier, Shefali Shah shared a detailed account of how she got her teenaged sons - Maurya and Aryaman - to fly back from Spain within a day of a national lockdown was imposed in the European country. In her subsequent posts, Shefali Shah wrote: "Once they were home that's when the real battle started. Holding two raging hormones in rooms is near impossible. Whatever information I shared (not forwards only official info) was vetoed and argued by more stats from them. And then I was threatened that they will block me if I send any more info."
Shefali Shah's "When there's a will, there's a way" post actually explains the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.
In another post, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress wrote about how eagerly she's waiting to appreciate the little things she "took for granted": "All four of us having dinner together. Maurya's rib crushing squash, feeling Aryaman's unruly mop of hair. Walking out in open air. Going to the theatre. Hugging my friends. Stripping the gloves. Disarming myself off disinfectants and fear. Human contact. Breathing. Breathing freely."
The novel coronavirus has infected over 450,000 worldwide, including 20,647 deaths across reported in 182 countries and territories. In India, the total number of positive cases has risen to over 600.