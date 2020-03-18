It Was 'Love At First Sight' For Milind Soman. He Shares Throwback Pic Of Wife Ankita

Highlights
- Milind Soman shared a post on Wednesday
- He posted a throwback picture
- Milind and Ankita got married in 2018
They say love at first sight only exists in fairy tales but Milind Soman's post for his wife Ankita Konwar proves that it happens in real life too. The model-actor posted a throwback picture of his wife on his Instagram profile on Wednesday and shared with us that it was "love at first sight" for him. Adorable, isn't it? In the photograph, which happens to be from 2014, Ankita can be seen sporting a short haircut and smiling for the camera. "2014 ... Love at first sight," Milind captioned the post, reacting to which Ankita commented: "Hahaha. How do you even have this picture?"
Milind Soman and Ankita dated for 5 years before getting married as per Maharashtrian traditions in April in 2018. A couple of months later, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain.
Earlier, speaking about their first meeting, Ankita told social media blog Humans Of Bombay: "I was staying in a hotel (in Chennai) with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel's nightclub. I kept looking at him and he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he'd like to dance and he obliged! There was a vibe - I could feel it."
@withrepost @officialhumansofbombay "I decided to move out of the country & started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend, suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking-it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai. I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel's nightclub. I kept looking at him & he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he'd like to dance & he obliged! There was a vibe-I could feel it! But I didn't want to get too involved. So I excused myself & I thought he'd forget about me. But soon he came looking for me-he had to go so he asked for my number. It was a new number, so I didn't remember it & didn't have my phone on me either. So he made my friend take his number & asked me to message him. A few days passed by & I couldn't get him out of my mind. So I texted him & we met again after a week, for dinner. After that, we'd constantly text & meet. But I still couldn't bring myself to get fully involved. Until one day, I told him that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn't let go. To which he said, 'When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don't be afraid, we're in this together.' That's when I knew-this was the man for me! We dated for 5 years after that-until we decided to get married! My family & a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it wasn't an issue for us! So when they saw us together & they saw how happy I was around him, they agreed too! Believe it or not, we got married thrice! We had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall & the third, at a place called 'the end of the world' there. He's the best thing that's happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun-I can't wait to live the rest of my life.
On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen as one of the judges on the television reality show India's Next Top Model.