It Was 'Love At First Sight' For Milind Soman. He Shares Throwback Pic Of Wife Ankita

They say love at first sight only exists in fairy tales but Milind Soman's post for his wife Ankita Konwar proves that it happens in real life too. The model-actor posted a throwback picture of his wife on his Instagram profile on Wednesday and shared with us that it was "love at first sight" for him. Adorable, isn't it? In the photograph, which happens to be from 2014, Ankita can be seen sporting a short haircut and smiling for the camera. "2014 ... Love at first sight," Milind captioned the post, reacting to which Ankita commented: "Hahaha. How do you even have this picture?"

Milind Soman and Ankita dated for 5 years before getting married as per Maharashtrian traditions in April in 2018. A couple of months later, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain.

Earlier, speaking about their first meeting, Ankita told social media blog Humans Of Bombay: "I was staying in a hotel (in Chennai) with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel's nightclub. I kept looking at him and he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he'd like to dance and he obliged! There was a vibe - I could feel it."

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen as one of the judges on the television reality show India's Next Top Model.