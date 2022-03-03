It Was A Mini Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Reunion For Kareena Kapoor And Kajol

Kareena Kapoor and Kajol photographed hugging on the streets of Mumbai.

Mumbai's Mehboob Studio witnessed one picture-perfect moment on Thursday afternoon as two of the biggest actresses of the current generation bumped into each other. We are talking about Kajol and Kareena Kapoor. What happened next, you ask? Well, they decided to step out of their respective cars and hugged each other with bright smiles on their faces. Both the actresses were accidentally twinning in white. Kajol and Kareena Kapoor's brief meeting was pictured by paparazzi stationed outside the studio and TBH, we are not at all complaining.

Kareena Kapoor and Kajol co-starred in Karan Johar's hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which they played the role of sisters. Kajol's portrayal of Anjali and Kareena's Poo became important characters of the pop culture, especially Poo. Kajol and Kareena Kapoor also featured together in the 2010 film We Are Family.

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which marked her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga was directed by Renuka Sahane and it also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She will next be seen be seen in Revathy's Salaam Venky.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy.