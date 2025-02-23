Kunal Kemmu's First Reaction To Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: "I Was Like, 'Should We Send Our Daughter To School?'"

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his home last month. Following the incident, the actor underwent two major surgeries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Now, Saif Ali Khan's brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu, has opened up about the shocking incident. Speaking to ANI, Kunal – who is married to Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan – shared that he got the news around 6 AM and immediately informed Soha. At that time, the couple was busy getting their daughter, Inaaya, ready for school.

Kunal Kemmu said, “The first thing was, is Saif okay? And once we knew that he was out of danger, none of the chatter made any sense again because that's the only thing that mattered.”

The actor-director continued, “It's very weird how fear works. I had to break this to her (Soha Ali Khan). We were getting our daughter ready to go to school and you just had this information and nothing else. So, am I supposed to send my daughter to school right now or not? All of those things were kind of playing on my mind.”

“So we (Kunal and Soha) did send her (Inaaya) to school, and then I said we need to go there, and that's when slowly we started to find out what had kind of transpired,” Kunal added.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya, in 2017.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his home on the morning of January 16. He was stabbed six times and had to undergo neurosurgery and plastic surgery.

In a media briefing, the hospital revealed that the knife injuries caused a spinal fluid leak, which doctors managed to repair. He also suffered deep cuts on his hands and neck.

After spending six days in the hospital, Saif was discharged and returned home on January 21.