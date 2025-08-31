Kate Cassidy Remembers Boyfriend Liam Payne On 32nd Birth Anniversary: "It Breaks My Heart"

Moving tributes poured in on the 32nd birth anniversary of late singer and former One Direction member, Liam Payne. While fans were seen getting emotional as they remembered Payne, his girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, also paid a heartfelt tribute on Friday, August 29.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kate penned down her emotions while struggling to find words.

"It breaks my heart being that I can't hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can't hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I'd said a thousand more times. I've been struggling to find the right words, but I'll start with the most obvious, happy birthday," he wrote.

Further in the post, Kate reflected on how the late singer brought joy, happiness and hope to many people, including herself.

"I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together," she added.

In observance of Payne's birth anniversary, Kate extended her strength and vowed to celebrate the occasion by honouring his life and the time they had spent together.

"August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much," the post concluded.

Kate also shared a string of pictures with her late boyfriend, remembering their happy moments.

On the other hand, Liam Payne's elder sister, Nicola Payne, also marked his 32nd birthday and recalled their last conversation.

"A year ago today, we were so full of hope and excitement for what the years ahead would bring you. That night, celebrating your birthday with bowling and McDonald's, we celebrated you, your show, your dreams, and spoke of all the plans you had for the future. We ended the evening with a hug, telling you how proud we were and how much we loved you. If I had known that would be the last time I'd see you, I would have said so much more," a part of her letter read.

In October last year, Liam Payne suffered a fatal fall from the balcony of the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Argentina. His untimely demise left the music industry and his fans in shock.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)