Ishaan Khatter's DMs Made Him Post This Pic: 'They Were Hilarious'

Ishaan Khatter shared this image. (courtesy: ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter's fitness game is very strong and his latest Instagram entry makes it all the more obvious. The actor, on Wednesday, shared an ab-tastic mirror selfie on his Instagram profile. He captioned the post. "Dms were hilarious so yolo (You only live once)." Ishaan Khatter's post was filled up with comments from his Instafam. Ishaan's mom and actor Neeliima Azeem wrote: "Nazrebuddoor." Actor Rasika Dugal added "Woahhh." Designer Manish Malhotra's comment read: "Woahhhhhhh." The post was flooded with heart and fire emojis from fans.

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's post here:

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram profile is filled with posts from his fitness diaries. Here's another one.

When Ishaan Khatter is not busy hitting the gym, he likes to travel. Here's a "customary Times Square shot," from Ishaan's New York visit.

Another post from the Dhadak star's "NYC photodump." Check it out:

Ishaan Khatter, son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his acting debut with Beyond The Clouds, which was directed by Majid Majidi. He then starred in Dharma Productions' Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan also starred in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday, which released on the streaming platform ZeePlex. He also featured in Mira Nair's web-series A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu.

Ishaan Khatter's upcoming project is Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy, in which he will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. This will be his first collaborative project with these actors.