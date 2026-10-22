Ishaan Khatter's <i>The Royals 2</i> Gets New Director Again After Two Filmmakers Leave: Report

The second season of The Royals has seen its fair share of trouble since shooting started in Rajasthan a few weeks ago. The Netflix show, starring Ishaan Khatter, saw two directors exit the series.



Now, the makers have roped in another director after Mitakshara Kumar quit the show, as per Variety India.



The Royals Gets New Director



Tanuj Chopra, best known for helming the second and third seasons of the Netflix thriller Delhi Crime, will direct the new season of The Royals.



Earlier, Jasmeet K Reen of Darlings fame had taken over the directorial duties from Nupur Asthana, who directed the first season alongside Priyanka Ghose. While Priyanka remains associated with the project, Nupur quit due to prior commitments.



Just three days after The Royals 2 started shooting, Jasmeet quit the show.



A source told Variety India that her exit was linked to “scripting and execution issues.”



Mitakshara Kumar was chosen to helm the show. Best known for directing some episodes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Mitakshara also parted ways with the production team after a few days.



“Mitakshara has also been relieved of her duties. Her vision was incompatible with the team's,” an insider told Variety India. The source added that the exit was “amicable.”



Netflix had suggested Tanuj's name after Mitakshara quit The Royals 2.



The show has resumed production without any disruption. The shooting has shifted to Mumbai from Jaipur. Netflix has not commented on the director changes.



Who's Part Of The Royals 2?



Apart from Ishaan Khatter, the show will also feature Gurfateh Pirzada and Sini Shetty in the lead.



Bhumi Pednekar who played the female lead in the first season, is not part of the second instalment.



The first season of The Royals featured Ishaan Khatter as a prince who encounters an ambitious entrepreneur (Bhumi). Sparks fly as the duo work together to convert Ishaan's palace into a luxury homestay.



The Royals also featured Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh and Luke Kenny.



As of now, plot details for the second season have been kept under wraps.



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