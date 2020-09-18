Ishaan Khatter 'Cried Like A Baby' After Watching Mom Neelima Azeem In This Scene

Neelima Azeem in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. (courtesy: ishaankhatter)

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, released on Netflix on Friday. Ishaan Khatter watched the film on the day of its premiere and gave a shout out to the film. The film also features Ishaan's mother and veteran actress Neelima Azeem. Ishaan shared a snippet from the scene that features his mother and he wrote an emotional note on Instagram. He began the post by writing, "I saw my mother on screen today in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare." He added in his post, "You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can't explain what watching this single scene did to me. I cried like a baby after watching it. It's always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it's personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears."

In his post, Ishaan Khatter also acknowledged the film's stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, along with the film's director and the supporting cast. "Best of luck and congratulations on the release to the entire team of the film," he added.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare opened to largely average reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 2.5 star rating and he wrote: "The two actors lend an edge to this feminist drama by etching out characters that are absolutely believable."

Ishaan Khatter, son of Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his acting debut with Beyond The Clouds, which was directed by Majid Majidi. He then starred in Dharma Productions' Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan awaits the release of Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday, which will release on ZeePlex on October 2. He also featured in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu.