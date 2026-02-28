Isha Koppikar On Gruelling Work Hours In Film Industry: "They Make You Work Until You Can't Stand"

A fresh debate around working hours in the film industry has gained momentum following reports that Deepika Padukone sought an eight-hour work shift for projects such as Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Over the past year, several actors and industry professionals have weighed in on the subject, with opinions divided between support for regulated hours and scepticism about its feasibility.

What's Happening

The discussion recently resurfaced during a conversation on comedian Bharti Singh's YouTube channel, where actress Isha Koppikar appeared alongside Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

While speaking about balancing professional commitments and family life, Bharti mentioned her interest in contesting elections, but said she would not be able to devote much time due to her two children.

Responding with a smile, Isha remarked, "But nowadays, you're expected to give only 8 hours. Those who have children get just 8 hours", a comment that appeared to reference the wider conversation around shorter work shifts after motherhood.

Haarsh reacted playfully, asking, "Who said that?" Isha laughed and replied, "I don't know."

The conversation then shifted to the realities of long shooting schedules. When asked about her own work hours, Isha said, "They make you work until you can't stand," describing physically exhausting schedules.

Haarsh added, "Until 15 minutes before you faint." He further shared, "We wake up at 6:30 AM and come home at 3 AM," clarifying that this happens, "Just a day in a week." Bharti responded, "It's something that can't be done every day." Isha agreed, adding, "Your body will give up."

Haarsh noted, "It's impossible. Even those who work in fiction usually do a 7 AM to 7 PM shift."

Isha also recounted a particularly demanding phase of her career while filming Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi and Right Ya Wrong. She described a period of continuous work that eventually took a toll on her health.

She said, "It was so hectic at that time that I didn't even have time to go home from Film City, so I asked the producer to organize a place for me to stay there. I used to shoot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day. This cycle repeated for five days, and on the sixth day, I ended up in the hospital."

Background

Deepika Padukone, who has previously spoken publicly about her stance, addressed the issue in an interview with Brut India. "I don't think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair, and I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in. And I am saying this, if I may say so myself, as a top star, so you can only imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else, for the crew, for example."

When questioned about being labelled "too difficult" for requesting regulated hours, she responded by pointing out existing practices within the industry. "I am not the first one to ask for something like this. In fact, there are a lot of actors, male actors, who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years, and it's never made headlines," she said.