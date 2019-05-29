Is #MeToo Accused Anu Malik Returning To Indian Idol? 'No Comments,' He Says

Anu Malik photographed at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights Anu Malik was removed from the jury panel of Indian Idol He was accused by Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit of sexual misconduct Anu Malik denied the allegations that he sexually harassed Shweta Pandit

When the #MeToo movement picked up in India, singer-composer Anu Malik was removed from the jury panel of Indian Idol last year as he was accused of sexual misconduct. Now, there is a buzz about his return to the singing-based reality show as a judge. When asked if the makers of the show had approached him to join back as a judge, Anu told news agency IANS over phone: "Right now, I am at a recording. All I can say at this point of time...no comments." According to a source, the auditions will begin soon. There is no confirmation whether the makers will bring back Anu Malik on the show or not, but Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar are expected to return and perform their judging duties in the upcoming season of Indian Idol.

In October 2018, Anu Malik had been accused by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, who called him a "paedophile" and a "sexual predator". However, he had denied the allegations that he sexually harassed Shweta.

Speaking on the allegations made against Anu Malik, his lawyer Zulfiquar Memon had told IANS: "The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo movement, but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious."