Anu Malik's Lawyer Calls Allegations 'False' After Shweta Pandit Reveals #MeToo Story

A file photo of singer Anu Malik

Highlights "The allegations against my client are emphatically denied": Lawyer In a Twitter post, Shweta Pandit recounted her ordeal with Anu Malik The incident shared by Shweta dates back to 2000

Singer Anu Malik has denied allegations that he sexually harassed singer Shweta Pandit, who has called him a "pedophile" and "sexual predator". "The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo Movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious," Malik's lawyer Zulfiquar Memon told IANS.

Shweta Pandit, in a Twitter post, recounted her ordeal with Anu Malik in an incident dating back to 2000. She claims once in a cabin at a studio, he told her he would give her a song with Sunidhi Chauhan and Shaan "but first give me a kiss now".

"He then smiled, what I would recall the most evil grin I've seen," Shweta Pandit said of the incident when she was all of 15 years old.

Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp@IndiaMeToo

Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018

Before Shweta Pandit, singer Sona Mohapatra called out Anu Malik.