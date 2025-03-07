Anu Malik's Holi Treat: <i>Aag Laga Di</i>

Singer Anu Malik is back with the new vibrant, high-energy track Aag Laga Di, perfect for the upcoming Holi celebrations.

The new peppy track, presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, features an exciting collaboration with Neelkamal Singh, Anmol Malik, and Akanksha Puri. Speaking about the song, Anu Malik shared, “Holi is all about color, celebration, and unfiltered joy, and that's exactly what we wanted to bring to Aag Laga Di. When you have a festival this grand, the music has to match that energy. Kumaar's colorful lyrics add to the charm, making every line as festive as the beats.”

“With Bhushan Kumar and T-Series always setting the bar for festive anthems, it was the perfect opportunity to create something truly electrifying. Neelkamal's dynamic voice, Anmol's incredible singing, and Akanksha's vibrant presence have taken the song to another level, I can already imagine people dancing to it.”

The makers took to social media to unveil the track and captioned it, "Some songs hit hard, but #AagLagaDi burns through! Song out now #tseries #BhushanKumar @anmolmalik5 @anumalikmusic @neelkamalsinghofficial @akanksha8000 @kumaarofficial @beingmudassarkhan.”

Anu Malik has composed the song, and Kumaar penned the catchy lyrics for Aag Laga Di. Mudassar Khan has directed the vibrant music video. Anu has previously lent his voice to the iconic Holi track Do Me A Favour - Let's Play Holi from the movie Waqt: The Race Against Time. The song, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra, became a memorable anthem for the festival of colors.

