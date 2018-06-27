Is Karan Johar Directing Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor In His Next Film? The Truth Here

Karan Johar had launched Alia Bhatt in Bollywood (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Not a single actor has heard or read the script of my next film: Karan Rumour also had it that he will launch SRK's daughter Suhana in Bollywood Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was KJo's last directed Bollywood film

Karan Johar is not directing Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor or any other actor in his next project, the filmmaker confirmed via a tweet on Wednesday. Several unconfirmed reports suggested Karan, who is producing Janhvi's debut film Dhadak, will direct her soon and Alia will co-star with her. However, Karan Johar has made it clear that they are just rumours and tweeted, "Lots of conjecture and unnecessary stories on my directorial next. Just to make clear, not a single actor has heard or read the script of my next film. Everything you read or hear is hearsay." Karan Johar had also launched Alia in Bollywood with 2012's Student Of The Year, which he had directed.



Read Karan Johar's tweet here.



Lots of conjecture and unnecessary stories on my directorial next!!!! Just to make clear not a single actor has heard or read the script of my next film!!!!! Everything you read or hear is Hearsay! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2018



In an interview to DNA last month, Karan had said that he has 'finalised the script of his next directorial venture,' but will only announce it next year. "I hope to come back refreshed and rejuvenated. I'm excited about the break and I am also excited that I have finalised the script for my next directorial venture that should roll next year. I'll cast for my new film after returning from New York," he had said. He went to New York for a short vacation in May.



Meanwhile, rumour also had it that Karan will launch Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana in Bollywood but there hasn't been any confirmation on it yet. Suhana, who is completing her education, aspires to be an actress, SRK had revealed earlier. "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything," he told DNA.



