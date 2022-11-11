Is It Christmas Already? Priyanka Chopra Shares Festive Pic With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shared these images.(courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who returned to her Los Angeles home on Thursday, has actively been sharing updates from her life there and the pictures keep getting cuter with every new post. The actress, on her Instagram stories, shared a picture of herself posing with a Christmas tree in the backdrop and she wrote: "It's up." She posted another super cute picture with daughter Malti Marie and she wrote: "It's beginning to look a lot like..." The actress landed in LA on Thursday and she shared a super cute picture of herself with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. "Home," she captioned the post. The actress was in India for a week for her haircare brand's promotions and UNICEF duties.

See the pictures shared by Priyanka Chopra here:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Here's the post Priyanka Chopra shared from her LA home on Thursday:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a daughter via surrogacy this year. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the star couple shared a statement in January this year. The statement read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4. The actress will also be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.