Is Fahadh Faasil Collaborating with Director Ram Gopal Varma For His Next Project? Details Inside

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma surprised everyone on Friday as he shared a picture on X, formerly Twitter, with Vettaiyan actor Fahadh Faasil. The man behind superhit films like Rangeela, Satya, Bhoot and many others, had not been in the limelight for years, owing to the degrading quality of his most recent projects. But the social media post led to rumours and speculations that the two powerhouses might be in talks for a film together.

1st ever shot I took of Fahadh Faasil and the expression on his face, he directed himself 💪 pic.twitter.com/v27FmjX2Kw — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 11, 2024

On Friday, Ram Gopal Varma posted a picture of the Aavesham actor from what looked like a set of a cave. In the picture, Fahadh Faasil is standing with his face tilted at an angle under a golden light, which is giving a spooky feel. Along with the picture, he added a caption, "1st ever shot I took of Fahadh Faasil and the expression on his face, he directed himself." This led to further excitement as cinephiles thought something was brewing and flooded the comments section.

But all hopes were shattered as RGV acknowledged the confusion a couple of hours later. He posted another picture with Fahadh Faasil to throw light on what actually happened. He wrote, "For the dumbos who believed the pic in my previous tweet that it was a film shot, it was just a random pic shot in a decorative tunnel at RGV DEN when Fahadh Faasil visited me."

Fahadh Faasil is currently on a career high as his latest film Vettaiyan is having a successful run at the box-office. The film also features a stellar cast of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and Manju Warrier, among others. The actor is also set for his next release Bougainvillea which hits the theatres on October 17, 2024.