Rajinikanth Recalls Amitabh Bachchan's Financial Crisis, "For 3 Years, He Worked For 18 Hours A Day"

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in films such as Andha Kanoon (1983), Geraftaar (1985) and Hum (1991). After 33 years, the duo is now reuniting on-screen in TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. At the audio launch event of the film, Rajinikanth recalled the time Amitabh Bachchan was going through a financial crisis. The actor revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was at the height of his fame when he made the decision to abandon everything. He then established the production company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL). Sadly, the business failed to take off, pushing Amitabh Bachchan to bankruptcy. At that time, Rajinikanth recalled how the legendary actor had to sell his Juhu home and other Mumbai properties and he ended up working 18 hours a day to pay off his debts.

Rajinikanth shared that Amitabh Bachchan approached Yash Chopra asking for work and the director gave him the role in Mohabbatein. Rajinikanth said, “One day, he walked to Yash Chopra's house wearing a monkey cap because he no longer had a driver, as he couldn't pay them. He asked Yash [Chopra] for work. Yash immediately brought a signed cheque and gave it to him, but Amitji declined, saying he would take it only if he was given work. And thus, he received Mohabbatein. Soon, he also got KBC,” reported Indian Express.

Praising Amitabh Bachchan for his work ethic, Rajinikanth added, “He did anything and everything. He did all kinds of ads. People in the Bombay industry again laughed seeing this. For three years, despite having many health issues, he worked for 18 hours a day and cleared all his dues. Not just that he bought back the old house, he bought a total of three houses in that same lane. That's Amitabh Bachchan! He is 82 now and still works for 10 hours a day.”

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. In Vettaiyan, he will be playing the role of Sathyadev. Other cast members of the film include Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan will release on October 10.