On Yash Chopra's 92nd Birth Anniversary, A Line-Up Of His Top 10 Films

It would not be an overstatement to say that Yash Chopra changed the landscape of Indian cinema. Born in Lahore on September 27, 1932, he started as an assistant director before helming several love sagas. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with Dhool Ka Phool in 1959 and went on to direct iconic movies like Deewar, Silsila, Darr, Trishul and many more. Yash Chopra's career spanned over five decades, earning him six National Film Awards, 11 Filmfare Awards, and several other accolades. On his 92nd birth anniversary, here's a list of the top 10 films directed by him that you can enjoy with your friends and family.

1. Waqt (1965) - Waqt narrates the story of a family torn apart by an earthquake. Years later, they reunite in a courtroom trial under unprecedented circumstances. The film features an ensemble cast of Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Sadhana Shivdasani and Sharmila Tagore.

2. Deewaar (1975) - Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Nirupa Roy and Neetu Singh star in this iconic film. Deewaar tells the story of two brothers on opposing sides of the law. The movie established Amitabh Bachchan as the "angry young man" of Bollywood.

3. Kabhi Kabhie (1976) - A story of love lost and the strain of relationships, Kabhi Kabhie has a great soundtrack, composed by Khayyam. The title song still holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans.

4. Trishul (1978) - One of the most intense movies ever made, Trishul features some of the biggest actors of the time – Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, Hema Malini and Waheeda Rehman. The script was by the legendary duo of Salim-Javed. No Bollywood fan can forget the great scene when Amitabh Bachchan lights his cigarette with a dynamite stick.

5. Kaala Patthar (1979) - The fourth collaboration between Yash Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shashi Kapoor following the success of Deewaar, Kabhi Kabhie and Trishul. Kaala Pathan, which was based on a real-life coal mine disaster, received 8 nominations at the 27th Filmfare Awards.

6. Silsila (1981) - Calling this movie a cult favourite would not be an exaggeration. Yash Chopra originally cast Smita Patil and Parveen Babi opposite Amitabh Bachchan but later replaced them with Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

7. Lamhe (1991) - A film ahead of its time. Lamhe narrated the story of Viren (Anil Kapoor) who falls in love with Pallavi (Sri Devi). She marries someone else and later dies in an accident. Years later, Viren falls in love with her daughter who looks exactly like Pallavi.

8. Darr (1993) - Darr marked Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films. The actor was introduced as the next big thing in Bollywood along with the concept of the anti-hero.

9. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) - This is one of the most romantic movies made by Yash Chopra. The film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, was a box office hit and won several accolades for its performances and storytelling .

10. Veer Zaara (2004) - After a seven-year hiatus, Yash Chopra returned to filmmaking with Veer-Zaara. The cross-border love story was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukherjee.