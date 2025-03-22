What Aditya Chopra Did When His Parents Did Not Approve Of His Relationship With Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra got married on April 21, 2014. They welcomed their daughter Adira on December 9, 2015.

The couple likes to keep their personal lives, private. However, Rani has spoken about her relationship with Aditya Chopra and why she prefers keeping Adira away from the paparazzi glare, now and then.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Aditya Chopra's parents had not approved of his relationship with Rani Mukerji instantly. So much so, that Aditya had stayed in a hotel till his parents gave a nod to the relationship.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's relationship was much scrutinized, considering Aditya's divorce from Payal Khanna was relatively fresh at that point, in 2009. Rani was given the tag of a home breaker.

This led to some disagreements, and Yash Chopra went to the extent of asking Aditya Chopra to move to a hotel for a while.

However, Aditya's mother Pamela Chopra was too hurt as she deeply loved and cared for her son. Hence, eventually, Rani was accepted into the family and Aditya returned. Even though, the tension was still around for a while.

Aditya returned only on the pretext that his parents would not interfere in any decisions he makes about his personal life.

Aditya gained fame and recognition post Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and it was he who had proposed Rani Mukerji's name to Karan Johar for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, impressed by her work.

Rani Mukerji marked her debut in films with Biyer Phool (1996) and Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in the same year.

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for Mardaani 3 which is scheduled to release in 2026. She was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.