Advertisement

Is Ananya Panday Dating Walker Blanco? Her Take On Long-Distance Relationships Is A Giveaway

Ananya Panday was asked about her take on managing a long-distance relationship

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Is Ananya Panday Dating Walker Blanco? Her Take On Long-Distance Relationships Is A Giveaway
The image was taken from Instagram

Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating former model Walker Blanco. The rumours started when the two attended a high-profile wedding earlier this year, where Ananya introduced him to everyone as her partner. 

In a recent interview with Filmfare, amid rumours of dating Walker Blanco, Ananya Panday was asked about her take on managing a long-distance relationship.

"I actually think it is quite healthy sometimes to have some space. I think 45 days not meeting someone is good enough. I don't think it is too bad. Two months is okay. Actually, distance does make the heart grow fonder," she said.

Not just that, she also feels that she has evolved as a partner too. 

"Over time, I have become more comfortable in who I am and that has directly impacted my relationships. I had this thing of becoming who my partner is," she added. 

Further elaborating how she used to merge her personality with that of her partner and how that is slowly changing, she explained, "Whatever their interests were, I would start liking those. If they wanted to do something I would kind of not do what I wanted to do and go with them. I would spend less time with my friends. I would make a lot of changes in my own life even without them asking. I felt like it was something I had to do. In the past, I based a lot of my personality a lot on who I was dating, and now I am comfortable in who I am. I am better in finding a sweet spot between two people who can be happy."

On the professional front, Ananya is currently filming the second season of the Amazon Prime show Call Me Bae. On her list of upcoming projects is also Chand Mera Dil, a Dharma Productions film and an untitled project based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, where she will feature alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com