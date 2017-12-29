Irumbu Thirai Teaser: Ready For Vishal Vs Arjun? Samantha Akkineni Is Also There Irumbu Thirai Teaser: Vishal is hell-bent to save important information, which a clever hacker is relentlessly trying to leak

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Stills from Irumbu Thirai. (Images courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Irumbu Thirai is a technology thriller starring Vishal and Arkjun Vishal is also the film's producer This is Samantha's third film after marriage Irumbu Thirai went crazy viral within minutes of its release. On Friday, hashtag #IrumbuthiraiTeaser swiftly topped the trends list soon after the filmmakers released it on social media. Vishal stars as Major R Kathiravan, who will battle a technology ace, how may hack into the confidential and important information about the country's security and defense tactics. The hacker or technology ace threating the system is White_Devil played Arjun. Samnatha Akkineni plays the role of Dr Rathi Devi, who gets a split second screen space in the one-and-a half minute teaser.



Watch the teaser of Irumbu Thirai:







Irumbu Thirai is directed by P. S. Mithran and produced by Vishal under his Vishal Film factory. The film will release in Telugu as Abhimanyudu.



Irumbu Thirai is Samantha's third release after she married actor Naga Chaitanya, son of Akkineni Nagarjuna. Her previous two films were Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and Mersal, both of which were box office hits and Raju Gari Gadhi 2 also featured her father-in-law Nagarjuna. Of working with Samantha, Nagarjuna told news agency IANS: "We would



After Irumbu Thirai, Samantha will be seen in Telugu film Rangasthalam and Tamil film Super Deluxe.



(With inputs from IANS)



The teaser of Vishal, Arjun and Samantha Akkineni's upcoming technology thrillerwent crazy viral within minutes of its release. On Friday, hashtag #IrumbuthiraiTeaser swiftly topped the trends list soon after the filmmakers released it on social media. Vishal stars as Major R Kathiravan, who will battle a technology ace, how may hack into the confidential and important information about the country's security and defense tactics. The hacker or technology ace threating the system is White_Devil played Arjun. Samnatha Akkineni plays the role of Dr Rathi Devi, who gets a split second screen space in the one-and-a half minute teaser.Watch the teaser ofis directed by P. S. Mithran and produced by Vishal under his Vishal Film factory. The film will release in Telugu asis Samantha's third release after she married actor Naga Chaitanya, son of Akkineni Nagarjuna. Her previous two films wereand, both of which were box office hits andalso featured her father-in-law Nagarjuna. Of working with Samantha, Nagarjuna told news agency IANS: "We would constantly be discussing the wedding details while shooting. I am so glad to have Sam as part of our family."After, Samantha will be seen in Telugu filmand Tamil film(With inputs from IANS)