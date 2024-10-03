'Defamed My Son': Nagarjuna Files Complaint Against Telangana Minister

Telugu cinema superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, the father of actor Naga Chaitanya, has filed a complaint against Telangana Environment Minister Konda Surekha's "defamatory (and) derogatory" comments about the break-up of his son's marriage with fellow actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In a complaint filed in Hyderabad's Nampally district, Nagarjuna complained the Congress leader, while "fully aware" of the false nature of her statements, "deliberately spread these allegations with the sole intention of damaging the complainant's personal, professional, and familial reputation..."

"The statement was made with the malicious intent of conveying falsehoods to the public at large, intending to cause harm to the complainant and his family reputation for political gain and sensationalism..." the complaint said, adding, "The above actions constitute a criminal offence..."

On Wednesday Konda Surekha triggered a massive political row by accusing a rival political leader - the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's KT Rama Rao - of having engineered Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce by luring the latter into a drug habit and then blackmailing her.