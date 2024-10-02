'Keep My Name Out Of Political Battles': Samantha To Telangana Minister

Actor Samanta Ruth Prabhu has issued a hard-hitting response to Telangana minister Konda Surekha's comments linking Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao with her divorce. Calling the remarks a "trivialisation" of her journey as a woman and "misrepresentation" of facts, she said the minister should be "responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy".

"My divorce is a personal matter and I request that you refrain from speculating about it... To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved," the actor wrote in a message on her Instagram.

In a scathing attack on KT Rama Rao, son of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Ms Surekha linked him with the divorce of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her former husband Naga Chaitanya.

She had also said he was the reason why many actresses left movies and married early. KT Rama Rao, she claimed, blackmailed film personalities after getting them addicted to drugs.

