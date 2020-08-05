Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Pics Of Actor's Old Room In Madh Island Home And A Few Childhood Memories

Irrfan Khan in a throwback (courtesy babil.i.k)

Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who often remembers his late father with emotional posts on social media, let us in into the actor's "old room" in their former home in Madh Island, a quaint destination on the northern coast of Mumbai, away from the hustle and bustle of the city that never sleeps. "This is my father's old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work," Babil captioned a bunch of photos of the room that belonged to Irrfan Khan. Babil said it was the actor's sanctum and work-place too. Babil, who studies film in London, attached a few priceless memories he has associated with the room and shared a thought that Irrfan Khan believed in as an actor. "Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas of acting that he used to implement - that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child," he wrote. Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, died in Mumbai on April 29. He was 53.

Babil said as a kid, his father's room would make him feel like fictional Hollywood hitman John Wick sometimes and sometimes, a batsman facing a fierce bowler: "At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that Nerf Gun in my hands, my father's empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching Chak De! India and I'd get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I'd break something. Oh I'd always break something, ma would get so pi**ed. I think you've got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get."

Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently featured in headlines for sharing several emotional thoughts on Instagram, writing about not wanting to be judged on the basis of religion. "Don't judge me by my religion," read one of his many Instagram stories. Babil is the elder of Irrfan Khan's two sons with wife Sutapa Sikdar.