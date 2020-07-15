'Wish I Could Fit In Your Shoes,' Writes Irrfan Khan's Son Babil. See Million-Dollar Pic

Highlights
- Babil frequently shares posts about his father Irrfan Khan
- Irrfan Khan died in April this year
- "You have gone so far away," read an excerpt from Babil's poem
Irrfan Khan's son Babil shared an adorable picture of his parents along with a poem dedicated to them - his brother Ayan also features in a line. In the poem, talking about his late father, Babil wrote: "I wish I could fit in your shoes... You have gone so far away." For his mother Sutapa Sikdar, Babil wrote, "Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you." Of the three pictures Babil shared with the poem, the first is a black and white photo of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar apparently taken on the sets of a film when Irrfan was checking his look and Sutapa dropped in.
Check out Babil's post here:
5 years too much, And now you're a stranger 5 years in love, Pickin straws out the haystack Flicking through the picket pages Of the books I never read through. And that's just one half of it The other half is you, Gleaming through the wicked winter moon, I wish I could fit in your shoes. You have gone so far away. And I'm always just a little too late. Plucking the strings of my sitar to soothe, These Monday morning blues And I carried on like the wayward son, In the wayward sun, but I found myself roaming the wastelands. I was high, when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For, never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips, crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, u know I love you more than life itself. ) @sikdarsutapa
Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, died in Mumbai on April 29. His son Babil and wife Sutapa frequently share posts on social media talking about the void due to his absence. In a couple of posts, Babil also talked about the power-play in the film industry and the role his father played in it. In a post shared on July 8, Babil talked about what Irrfan Khan said about Bollywood and world cinema. Babil, who is studying films, wrote: "Before I went to film school, he warned me that I'll have to prove myself, as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the Indian cinema that's beyond our controlled Bollywood." He also wrote, "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs."
Here's Babil's post:
You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I'll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that's beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60's - 90's Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called 'Bollywood and Beyond', that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going. You know why that is? Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve. My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle). Because we as an audience wanted that, we enjoyed it, all we sought was entertainment and safety of thought, so afraid to have our delicate illusion of reality shattered, so unaccepting of any shift in perception. All effort to explore the potential of cinema and its implications on humanity and existentialism was at best kept by the sidelines. Now there is a change, a new fragrance in the wind. A new youth, searching for a new meaning. We must stand our ground, not let this thirst for a deeper meaning be repressed again. A strange feeling beset when Kalki was trolled for looking like a boy when she cut her hair short, that is pure abolishment of potential. (Although I resent that Sushant's demise has now become a fluster of political debates, but if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace it.)
Irrfan Khan has featured in critically acclaimed movies like The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku and Haider, and commercial potboilers like Gunday and 7 Khoon Maaf.
The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, Jurassic World and Inferno are among Irrfan Khan's international projects.