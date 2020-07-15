'Wish I Could Fit In Your Shoes,' Writes Irrfan Khan's Son Babil. See Million-Dollar Pic

Babil shared this picture of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar. (Image courtesy: babil.i.k)

Irrfan Khan's son Babil shared an adorable picture of his parents along with a poem dedicated to them - his brother Ayan also features in a line. In the poem, talking about his late father, Babil wrote: "I wish I could fit in your shoes... You have gone so far away." For his mother Sutapa Sikdar, Babil wrote, "Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you." Of the three pictures Babil shared with the poem, the first is a black and white photo of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar apparently taken on the sets of a film when Irrfan was checking his look and Sutapa dropped in.

Check out Babil's post here:

Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, died in Mumbai on April 29. His son Babil and wife Sutapa frequently share posts on social media talking about the void due to his absence. In a couple of posts, Babil also talked about the power-play in the film industry and the role his father played in it. In a post shared on July 8, Babil talked about what Irrfan Khan said about Bollywood and world cinema. Babil, who is studying films, wrote: "Before I went to film school, he warned me that I'll have to prove myself, as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the Indian cinema that's beyond our controlled Bollywood." He also wrote, "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs."

Here's Babil's post:

Irrfan Khan has featured in critically acclaimed movies like The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku and Haider, and commercial potboilers like Gunday and 7 Khoon Maaf.

The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, Jurassic World and Inferno are among Irrfan Khan's international projects.