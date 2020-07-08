Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Reflects: 'My Father Was Defeated At The Box Office By Hunks With Six Pack Abs'

Irrfan Khan in a throwback (courtesy babil.i.k)

Irrfan Khan's son Babil, in an introspective kind of a mood, talked about how his father attempted to change the way Bollywood is perceived with his work. He also shared an important lesson he learnt from Irrfan Khan, which helped him as someone studying film in London. Sharing a childhood memory of himself and dad Irrfan, Babil wrote: "You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I'll have to prove myself as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the Indian cinema that's beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen."

Talking about his experience at film school, Babil wrote: "Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60s' - 90s' Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about Indian cinema called 'Bollywood and Beyond', that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. It was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K Asif going. You know why that is? Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve."

Referring to Irrfan Khan's critically acclaimed legacy of work, Babil wrote how the late actor tried to blur the boundaries of traditional Bollywood films: "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated at the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle)." Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai on April 29. He was 53.

Irrfan Khan's impressive filmography includes Hollywood films such as Inferno, Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man. He also starred in award-winning English films such as The Life Of Pi, The Namesake and Slumdog Millionaire. Irrfan Khan was best known for his roles in movies like The Lunchbox, Piku, Hindi Medium, Haider, Paan Singh Tomar and Maqbool, among others.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, after which he took a break from acting as he underwent treatment in London. He returned to India for filming Angrezi Medium but didn't attend the promotions. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium remains Irrfan's last movie.