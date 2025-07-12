NDTV Exclusive: "You Can Choose Not To Be A Part Of It," Says Mohit Suri On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Debate

Filmmaker Mohit Suri reacted to the ongoing conversation around Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over her demand for an eight-hour workday.

The filmmaker told NDTV, "Well, to each their own. I think it depends on the kind of budget you're working with, I don't think any director wants to make anyone work beyond what's required. No one's sadistic enough to unnecessarily torture someone."

Pointing out that happy crews make better films, the filmmaker acknowledged that practical constraints often dictate the working conditions.

"Sometimes, you're restricted by things like budgets and that impacts everything, including how many hours a day you shoot."

While reiterating that everyone has the agency to say yes or no to a project, the filmmaker emphasised the importance of committing fully once onboard.

"You have a choice to be a part of something or not. But what I think is unfair is when someone comes in and starts dictating terms after signing on. You knew what the project entailed - the constraints, the realities."

As the debate intensifies over work hours, especially for top-billed stars, this statement reframes the conversation around production realities rather than personal friction.

"Let's be honest the root of this debate is not personal. It's a budget issue. That's the reality," the filmmaker concluded.