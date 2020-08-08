Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Reveals The Special Gift He Received From His Father Once: 'I Hid It From My Friends'

Babil with mom Sutapa and dad Irrfan Khan (courtesy babil.i.k)

Late actor Irrfan Khan frequently feature in anecdotes, priceless memories and throwback posts on his son Babil's Instagram entries. Recently, Babil shared a glimpse of a super special gift which Irrfan Khan had sent him once. Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai on April 29. Babil, just like his father, takes keen interest in movies and studies film in London. On his Instagram story, he shared a snippet of Irrfan Khan's little ways to make Babil feel special as a film student - Babil revealed that Irrfan Khan had sent him the script of Joaquin Phoenix's critically acclaimed film Joker even before its release. "The time baba (I used to called him baba) sent me the Joker script before it released and I was like 'Wha-?' and I hid it from all my friends till the film released," Babil wrote in an Instagram story, along with a photo of the script, on which one can spot Irrfan Khan's scribbling: "These are confidential." In another Instagram story, Babil showed that Irrfan Khan also sent him the script of Jojo Rabbit, another cinematic gem.

Both films released on 2019, scored big wins at the Oscars - Jojo Rabbit fetched the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Taika Waititi while Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for Joker. The film also won the Best Original Score Oscar.

In a post earlier this week, Babil took a trip down memory lane as he shared glimpses of Irrfan Khan's room in their old house in Mumbai's Madh Island. "This is my father's old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas of acting that he used to implement - that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child," he wrote.

Irrfan Khan, best known for films such as The Lunchbox, Piku, Hindi Medium, Haider, Paan Singh Tomar and Maqbool, among others, also starred in international movies such as Life Of Pi, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World and Inferno. His last film was Bollywood movie Angrezi Medium.