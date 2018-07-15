Irrfan Khan Briefly Returns To Twitter. Posts This Happy Pic

Irrfan Khan, battling neuroendocrine tumour, changed his Twitter profile picture

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 15, 2018 16:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Irrfan Khan Briefly Returns To Twitter. Posts This Happy Pic

Irrfan Khan has updated Twitter with this picture of himself (Image courtesy: irrfank)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Irrfan Khan sports a big smile on his face
  2. Twitter believes that the picture has been taken in London
  3. Irrfan Khan is battling neuroendocrine tumour

Irrfan Khan, battling neuroendocrine tumour, briefly made an appearance on Twitter on Sunday afternoon to change his profile picture and within a few hours, it went viral. It is a picture of Irrfan Khan, wearing a yellow T-shirt, and he has been photographed through a glass window with earphones around his neck and a million dollar smile on his face. Twitter believes that the picture has been taken in London, where the 51-year-old actor is undergoing a treatment. Meawhile, Irrfan Khan is also using Twitter to promote his forthcoming film Karwaan, which also stars Malyalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

See Irrfan Khan's new Twitter profile picture here. (He hasn't changed his Instagram display picture yet).

efgsiguo

Image courtesy: irrfank/Twitter


Last month, Irrfan Khan won the IIFA for Best Actor for his role in Hindi Medium. His trophy was handed over to the team on his behalf. However, he thanked IIFA on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you to IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey."


Irrfan Khan had opened about battling neuroendocrine tumour in March. "Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult... I hope to be back with more stories to tell," read an excerpt from his post.

In an interview to Bombay Times in June, Irrfan opened up about battling the tumour and stated about the 'terrifying hospital visits.' "It's been quite some time now since I have been diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. This new name in my vocabulary, I got to know, was rare, and due to fewer study cases, and less information comparatively, the unpredictability of the treatment was more. I was part of a trial-and-error game," he told Bombay Times.

 

 

 


"In this chaos, shocked, afraid and in panic, while on one of the terrifying hospital visits, I blabber to my son, 'The only thing I expect from ME is not to face this crisis in this present state. I desperately need my feet. Fear and panic should not overrule me and make me miserable'," Irrfan added.

Read the full article here.

At the same time, a SpotboyE reported that Shah Rukh Khan had handed over the keys to his London apartment to Irrfan and him wife Sutapa. "SRK wanted Irrfan and family to feel at home while in London and help out a friend in need," the report stated.

Irrfan Khan's Karwaan releases on August 3.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

irrfan khanirrfan khan twitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................