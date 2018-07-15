Irrfan Khan Briefly Returns To Twitter. Posts This Happy Pic

Irrfan Khan has updated Twitter with this picture of himself (Image courtesy: irrfank)

Irrfan Khan, battling neuroendocrine tumour, briefly made an appearance on Twitter on Sunday afternoon to change his profile picture and within a few hours, it went viral. It is a picture of Irrfan Khan, wearing a yellow T-shirt, and he has been photographed through a glass window with earphones around his neck and a million dollar smile on his face. Twitter believes that the picture has been taken in London, where the 51-year-old actor is undergoing a treatment. Meawhile, Irrfan Khan is also using Twitter to promote his forthcoming film Karwaan, which also stars Malyalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.



See Irrfan Khan's new Twitter profile picture here. (He hasn't changed his Instagram display picture yet).

Image courtesy: irrfank/Twitter



Last month, Irrfan Khan won the IIFA for Best Actor for his role in Hindi Medium. His trophy was handed over to the team on his behalf. However, he thanked IIFA on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you to IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey."

Thank you to @IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey #IIFA2018https://t.co/GpxSmflkLx — Irrfan (@irrfank) June 26, 2018



Irrfan Khan had opened about battling neuroendocrine tumour in March. "Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult... I hope to be back with more stories to tell," read an excerpt from his post.



In an interview to Bombay Times in June, Irrfan opened up about battling the tumour and stated about the 'terrifying hospital visits.' "It's been quite some time now since I have been diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. This new name in my vocabulary, I got to know, was rare, and due to fewer study cases, and less information comparatively, the unpredictability of the treatment was more. I was part of a trial-and-error game," he told Bombay Times.

'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.' https://t.co/GX0CqfjSVX — Irrfan (@irrfank) June 19, 2018



"In this chaos, shocked, afraid and in panic, while on one of the terrifying hospital visits, I blabber to my son, 'The only thing I expect from ME is not to face this crisis in this present state. I desperately need my feet. Fear and panic should not overrule me and make me miserable'," Irrfan added.



