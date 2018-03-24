Irrfan Khan, Battling Neuro-Endocrine Tumour, Is Not Consulting Ayurveda Doctors

Highlights
- Irrfan Khan is apparently being treated in London
- Irrfan did speak to an Ayurveda doctor once but not after that
- "It's unacceptable to use someone's illness for your publicity"
The statement also requested fans to refrain from speculating about Irrfan's health and his ongoing treatment, apparently in London. "Like irrfan khans previous statements, we all need to respect the space asked for and wait for him or his wife's statement for any further update."
Irrfan Khan on March 15 revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuro-endocrine tumour and that he will be treated abroad. Two days later he posted on Instagram from London. Irrfan first revealed that he contracted a "rare disease" on March 5 and promised to share the details after "conclusive diagnosis" - which he did after 10 days.
This was Irrfan Khan's last statement:
March 16, 2018
God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke
Irrfan Khan will be seen on the big screen in Blackmail, releasing next onth. Director Abhinay Deo said that Irrfan did not want to postpone the film's release and therefore, the makers are going as per schedule for the film's release.