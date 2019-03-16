Irrfan Khan, After Battling Cancer, Reportedly Resumes Work. Meets Hindi Medium 2 Producer

Irrfan Khan outside Dinesh Vijan's office.

Highlights Irrfan returned after completing treatment in February 2019 He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 Irrfan has several other pending projects in the pipeline

Irrfan Khan, who battled neuroendocrine tumour, was spotted outside producer Dinesh Vijan's office in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor was dressed casually and had covered his face with a scarf as he arrived at Dinesh Vijan's office. Irrfan Khan announced that he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in March 2018 and four months after that he revealed that he's been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. His treatment started abroad in March last year. He briefly visited India for Diwali and took off again. The actor returned to India for good in February 2019 and at that time a source close to the actor told news agency IANS that Irrfan is expected to begin filming the sequel to Hindi Medium but he wasn't sure when.

Irrfan's presence outside Dinesh Vijan's office fuelled reports of him resuming work, starting with Hindi Medium 2.

Here are pictures of Irrfan Khan arriving at Dinesh Vijan's office:

Apart from Hindi Medium 2, Irrfan Khan has signed up for several films before he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. He has a biopic on Udham Singh, to be directed by Shoojit Sircar. Irrfan's film with Deepika Padukone, to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was also announced before he left for treatment and the project has now been postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, he opted out of Amazon's web-series Gormint.

While Irrfan was being treated abroad, three of his films - Bollywood's Blackmail and Karwan, and Hollywood movie Puzzle - opened in cinemas.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.