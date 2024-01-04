Ira Khan's Fam-Jam With Brothers Junaid, Azad And Husband Nupur Shikhare At Her Wedding

Junaid pictured with Nupur, Ira and Azad.

Ira Khan and longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare got married in the presence of their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday night. In one of the pictures from the wedding, the newlywed couple can be seen posing with Ira's brothers Junaid and Azad. Meanwhile, father of the bride Aamir Khan also stepped out for a photo-op session with the newlyweds. Ira Khan's mother Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan's ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao also posed together. They were joined by Nupur Shikhare's mother.

Check out Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's photo with Azad and Junaid here:

Aamir Khan posed with the newlyweds last night. Take a look at the moment here:

Ira Khan runs a a mental health support organisation, while Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to step into the Hindi film industry. He will star in a project titled Maharaj, which will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix, according to a report by news agency PTI. Junaid, the elder of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife and film producer Reena Dutta, often assists his father in filmmaking.

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together.