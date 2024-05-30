Ira Khan Shares New Pics From Udaipur Wedding, Featuring Cousin Zayn Marie

Ira Khan with Zayn Marie. (courtesy: zaynmarie)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare got married in Udaipur, Rajasthan earlier this year. On Wednesday night, Ira posted throwback pictures with her cousin Zayn Marie from her wedding venue Taj Aravali Resort, Udaipur. Ira captioned the post, "What I mean when I say I've got your back." Zayn Marie commented on the post, "Hahahhahahhahahhahaha." In the pictures, Ira can be seen happily posing as a bride as Zayn Marie stands in the foreground. The pictures are simply adorable

Check out Ira Khan's post here:

Posting a video from her wedding earlier, Ira Khan wrote on Instagram, "We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realised we were getting married in Rivendell (@nupur_popeye now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead."

Ira is the younger of actor Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. The couple got married in Udaipur and they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai. Ira Khan runs a a mental health support organisation, while Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated.

Zayn Marie is the niece of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and daughter of veteran filmmaker Mansoor Khan. Zayn has featured in films and web-series like Feels Like Ishq, Monica, O My Darling, Made In Heaven, to name a few.