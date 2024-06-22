Ira Khan, Kiran Rao Form Junaid's Cheer Squad After Release Of His Debut Film Maharaj

Junaid Khan in Maharaj. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is on cloud nine. Reason? Her brother Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj was released on Netflix screens on Friday, June 21. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film features Junaid in the role of a young journalist and social reformer named Karsandas Mulji. To show her support for Junaid's film, Ira shared a poster of Maharaj on her Instagram Stories. Alongside the poster, she urged her followers to watch the movie by including a “watch now” GIF in her post. Apart from Junaid, the film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari in key roles. Maharaj is a period drama adapted from Saurabh Shah's bestselling Gujarati book of the same name.

Ira Khan also shared a snippet from Maharaj. The clip features Junaid Khan's character walking down the stairs outside a town hall. Ira tagged Netflix India to the post and used hashtags like “Junaid Khan” and “Maharaj,” and captioned it with, “Alright... Let's goooo.”

Junaid Khan and Ira Khan are Aamir Khan's children from his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena ended their marriage in 2002. In 2005, Aamir got married to Kiran Rao. The two share a son named Azad. Aamir and Kiran got divorced in 2021. In support of Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj, Kiran Rao also shared the movie's poster on her Instagram Stories. She expressed her excitement with the caption, "Finally!"

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Maharaj 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Maharaj is more intent on creating a dense sensory experience than on evoking distress and disgust at, and disdain for, the depredations that humanity is often subjected to in the name of organised religion. We do sense the ugliness and depravity inside the massive mansion that represents the eponymous character's clout, but what we actually see comes neatly wrapped and delivered through means that borders on the overly coy and cautious."