Ira Khan Posted The Most Adorable Pics With Fiance Nupur Shikhare. See His Reaction

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who are engaged for a while now, often share adorable posts on their respective Instagram handles. On Wednesday, Ira Khan shared two adorable pictures of herself with her fiance Nupur Shikhare. In the pictures, Ira Khan can be seen cuddling Nupur Shikhare and looking at him, meanwhile, Nupur can be seen holding a coffee mug and looking back at Ira Khan. Both can be seen smiling at each other. In the other picture, Ira and Nupur can be seen looking at Ira's watch. Ira captioned her post, "Hi" with a kissing emoji in its caption. Nupur was quick to respond to Ira's post and in the comment he replied to Ira's "Hi." His comment read, "Hi bubs, I love you" with a heart and kissing emoji.

Check out Ira Khan's adorable post here:

Ira Khan often shares pictures with Nupur Shikhare on her Instagram handle. Just a few days ago, Ira shared a few candid pictures of herself playing Kaboo cards with Nupur Shikhare. Sharing the pictres, Ira wrote, "Kaboo faces."

Check out her post here:

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira Khan in September in the most romantic manner at one of his cycling events in Italy. The couple shared a video of their proposal.

Check out their proposal video here:

Here are a few more pictures of the couple:

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan from his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has been dating celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare for a few years.