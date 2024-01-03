Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding: Groom-To-Be, His Family Dance To The Beats Of Dhol

Nupur Shikhare spotted dancing with his family ahead of the wedding.

Hours ahead of the wedding, groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare was found dancing his heart out with the baraatis on the streets of Mumbai. Nupur, dressed in white shorts and a black top, was seen dancing to the beats of the dhol along with his family. Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare can also be spotted dancing alongside the groom-to-be. In some other pictures shared, the celeb fitness trainer can also be seen playing the dhol enthusiastically and having a gala time surrounded by his loved ones.

On Wednesday morning, Nupur Shikhare was clicked in the city along with his parents. They happily posed for the paparazzi stationed there. In another part of the city, Ira Khan's mother Reena Dutta was pictured in her car. Filmmaker Mansoor Khan, was spotted ahead of his niece Ira Khan's wedding.

Earlier during the day, bride-to-be Ira Khan was clicked at a Mumbai salon. She was dressed in her casual best.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira got engaged to Nupur in 2022 in an intimate ceremony. On the work front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea while Nupur Shikhare is a celeb fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others.