ICYMI: Pics From Ira Khan's Diwali Celebrations With Fiance Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated the festival of lights with her fiance Nupur Shikhare, his mother Pritam Shikhare, and friends. Ira has also shared some pictures from the Diwali party on Instagram. In the pics, Ira and Nupur are looking super adorable as they pose for the lens. We also get a glimpse of Ira's younger brother Azad in the festive album. Along with the happy pictures, Ira wrote, “Happy Diwali” and added an emoji to it. Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. While Azad is Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son.

On her Instagram Stories, Ira Khan declared that she loves Nupur Shikhare. “I love you,” she captioned this adorable picture. Nupur Shikhare also shared a bunch of pictures from the Diwali party.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged earlier this year, in September. She shared a video from her big moment on social media. In the clip, Nupur can be seen proposing to Ira. "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, in December 2019. The film featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. Meanwhile, Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness trainer.