Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare In A Wedding Pic With Their Friends 'From All Over The World'

Ira Khan shared this on Instagram. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Days after hosting a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for her family and friends from the film industry, Ira Khan treated her Instagram fans and followers to yet another picture from her wedding day. On Tuesday, Ira Khan, who is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, shared a picture from her wedding day with her friends "from all over the world". In the picture shared, we can see Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare posing adorably with a bunch of their friends. The picture is from their wedding day in Mumbai on January 3rd. For the caption, Ira wrote, "I dragged a bunch of people from all over the world to India and they came also."

Take a look at the post below:

On Monday, Ira Khan has now shared a series of pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. The first photo in her Instagram post captures the bride-to-be relaxing with her friend, Smritee Paul, while wearing under-eye patches. Following that, Nupur Shikhare and Ira, are seated in what appears to be a garden. Additionally, there is a picture of Ira and Nupur posing with their mothers, Reena Dutta and Pritam Shikhare. Besides, there are snapshots of Ira posing with her friends. The last image captures Ira getting her hair coloured. In the caption, Ira wrote, “Pre-wedding things.” Fans of the couple have flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

On Saturday, Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare delighted their fans by sharing a few pictures from their wedding reception. In the candid snapshots, the couple is seen posing adorably. The first image captures Nupur holding Ira in his arms, while in the next frame, Ira is seen hugging Nupur. Ira looks radiant in a red lehenga, and Nupur complements her in a shimmery black sherwani. In the caption, Nupur simply wrote, "I want to be very married with you bubs."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage on January 3 in a private ceremony. Following that, they organised a grand celebration in Rajasthan and a reception in Mumbai.