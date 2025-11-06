Internet Floods Aryan Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi's Instagram After Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian Model' Bomb

Brazilian model and Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, who is currently in London, has become the talk of the town, all thanks to a political controversy brewing thousands of miles away in India.

Several social media users bombarded her latest Instagram post with comments and jokes after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke about a "Brazilian model" during his recent press conference on the 2024 Haryana elections.

Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale irregularities in the state polls, saying the same woman's photo appeared “22 times” across voter lists for the Haryana elections under different names.

“Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vimla... But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model,” the politician had claimed during the presser.

Soon, the Internet assumed that the woman in question was Larissa Bonesi. Whereas, the name of the woman who appeared in the voter list is Larissa Nery.

One user wrote, “You are famous in India”. Another said, “Yesterday you became a celebrity in India also”.

Someone joked, “Thanks for coming all the way from Brazil and polling in Haryana.”

Others joined in with comments like “Congratulations on Indian citizenship” and “Welcome to Indian politics.” Another quipped, “Rahul Gandhi ne famous kar diya [Rahul Gandhi made her famous].”

In a video making rounds online, Larissa Nery is seen clarifying the photograph Rahul Gandhi shared during the press conference.

"Guys, they are using an old photo of mine. It's an old photo, okay? I was like 18 or 20 years old. I don't know if it's an election or something about voting... And in India. Ah! They're portraying me as Indian to scam people, guys. What madness! What craziness is this? What world do we live in?" she said.

Now, the Indian Internet users are talking about not one but two different Larissas.

Larissa Bonesi, who has been working in India for over a decade, has appeared in films such as Go Goa Gone, Thikka, Rocket Raja and Ghaati. Larissa Bonesi and Aryan Khan sparked dating rumours after the duo was spotted together on several occasions.

Larissa Bonesi also attended the special screening for Aryan's directorial debut,The Ba***ds Of Bollywood in September.

Also Read: Aryan Khan Twins With Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening. Watch