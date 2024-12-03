International Day Of Persons With Disabilities: From <i>Zero</i> To <i>Taare Zameen Par</i> - Films That Champion The Cause

Today is International Day Of Persons With Disabilities, a day dedicated to raising awareness about disability issues and supporting the rights, dignity and well-being of people with disabilities. The occasion highlights the importance of including people with disabilities in all aspects of life – political, social, economic and cultural. Over the years, people with special needs have achieved incredible milestones, and the entertainment industry has also played a role in celebrating their journey through powerful stories. On this special day, let us take a look at some films that showcase the spirit of overcoming challenges:

1. Ghoomer - Zee5

The way Saiyami Kher portrayed Anina "Ani" Dixit, a paraplegic cricketer who loses her left hand in an accident is truly commendable. After her loss, Ani meets failed cricketer Padam "Paddy" Singh, who coaches her to bowl and return to the game.

2. Srikanth - Netflix

You cannot call yourself a Rajkummar Rao fan if you have not watched this biographical drama. As the visually impaired boy Srikanth Bolla, who challenges stereotypes and becomes a successful industrialist, Rajukmmar's performance is nothing short of inspiring.

3. Zero - Netflix

In the film headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma shines as Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, an NSAR scientist (a fictionalized depiction of NASA) with cerebral palsy. The story of how a Meerut boy with short stature, Bauua Singh (played by SRK), falls in love with this scientist is truly magical.

4. Hichki - Prime Video

In the Siddharth Malhotra directorial, Rani Mukerji plays a teacher with Tourette's syndrome, a neurological condition characterized by involuntary motor tics. The story follows her journey as she transforms what is perceived as a weakness into a strength, proving herself in her profession.

5. Margarita With A Straw - Netflix

Kalki Koechlin portrays Laila Kapoor, a person with cerebral palsy, in this 2014 project. From securing a scholarship to leading a life like any other girl her age, Kalki's character truly set an example for many.

6. Black - Netflix

This cult classic, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, tells the story of a young woman, Michelle McNally (played by Rani Mukerji), who is both deaf and blind. Her inspiring journey, guided by a dedicated teacher, Debraj Sahai (played by Amitabh Bachchan), who helps her overcome her disabilities, is worth watching several times.

7. Paa - Google Play

The film focuses on the life of Auro (played by Amitabh Bachchan), a boy suffering from progeria, a genetic disorder. The story portrays his positive spirit and his relationship with his father, Amol Arte (played by Abhishek Bachchan).

8. Barfi! - Netflix

Directed by Anurag Basu, Barfi! was selected as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 85th Academy Awards. The film follows the life of Barfi (played by Ranbir Kapoor), a deaf-mute young man and his relationship with an autistic girl named Jhilmil (played by Priyanka Chopra).

9. My Name Is Khan - Prime Video

This powerful story follows Rizwan Khan (played by Shah Rukh Khan), who has Asperger's Syndrome, a form of autism spectrum disorder. He embarks on a journey to meet the President of the United States and spread a message of love and peace. During this time, his Hindu wife, Mandira Rathod (played by Kajol), faces Islamophobic discrimination following the September 11 attacks.

10. Taare Zameen Par

This film, directed by Aamir Khan, highlights the struggles of Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi (played by Darsheel Safary), a dyslexic child. His journey to overcome educational and personal challenges with the help of his compassionate teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh (played by Aamir Khan), is deeply inspiring.

Which one of these films is your favourite?