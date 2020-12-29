Inside Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Celebrations. See Pics

Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 47th birthday today. (courtesy karankapadiaofficial)

Happy birthday, Twinkle Khanna! As Mrs Funnybones blows out 47 candles on her birthday cake, her fans and family members wished her on social media. Twinkle Khanna's cousin and actor Karan Kapadia shared pictures from her birthday festivities on Tuesday evening. He posted pictures of Twinkle's birthday cakes (there were 3). He also shared a picture of Twinkle cutting her birthday cake. For her special day, she picked a floral outfit. "Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna," he captioned one of the pictures, adding a heart emoji to it. See the pictures from Twinkle Khanna's birthday celebrations here:

Karan Kapadia posted a picture with the birthday girl and her cousin and he captioned it: "Happppy birthdayyyy Twinkle Khanna. Love youuuu ." Take a look at Karan Kapadia's birthday greeting for Twinkle here:

Earlier on Tuesday, Twinkle Khanna's husband and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a wish for her on social media and he wrote: "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I'm so glad I get to make all of them with you. Happy birthday Tina."

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and Bollywood veteran Dimple Kapadia, is a former Bollywood actress. She is now a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role.