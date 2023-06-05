Mouni Roy Shares Inside Pics From The Opening Of Her Restaurant

Image was shared by Mouni Roy. (courtesy: imouniroy )

Mouni Roy is not just an amazing actress but also an entrepreneur now. She successfully launched her new restaurant named Badmaash in Mumbai on Sunday night. The launch was “an absolute blast,” as per the actress, who also thanked her friends for “incredible support.” In an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, Mouni shared pictures from the grand event which was attended by celebs like Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Mandira Bedi and Karan Kunddra. She wrote, “Launched into deliciousness. Thank you all for turning up last night and making the launch of Badmaash an absolute blast! Our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratitude for the incredible support. We promise to keep serving up mouthwatering flavours that will make your taste buds dance! Join us on this delicious journey and let's embrace the ‘Badmaash' in all of us! #BadmaashOpening #FoodieFiesta #TasteBudDanceParty.”

For the special day, Mouni Roy chose a stunning black bodycon dress. In the comments section of her post, actresses Sriti Jha and Aashka Goradia Goble, producer Apoorva Mehta, singer Rahul Vaidya congratulated the Brahmastra actress.

On her Instagram Stories too, Mouni Roy gave fans glimpses of the star-studded launch of her eatery. Actresses and actors including Zahrah S Khan, Omkar Kapoor, Tahir Bhasin, Sunil Grover, Jubin Nautiyal, Remo D'Souza and Jia Mustafa were also present at the party.

A week ago, Mouni Roy left her fans excited by sharing inside pictures from her restaurant. “Overflowing with joy and culinary delights as our new restaurant unfurls its doors!” she wrote in the caption.

Mouni Roy also featured in the headlines a few days ago when she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. See her stunning on and off-the-red-carpet looks from the prestigious event.

In terms of work, Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.