On Mouni Roy's New Pic, A Comment From BFF Disha Patani

Image was posted by Mouni Roy. (courtesy: imouniroy )

Mouni Roy is beauty personified in her latest Instagram post and her friend Disha Patani totally agrees. Done with IIFA, Mouni Roy is back to blessing our feeds with some beautiful pictures of herself basking in the sun. The Brahmastra star's latest Instagram entry features her in an orange swimsuit and the actress is a delight to the eyes. Dropping the pictures, Mouni simply put a sun and kiss emoji in the caption. Her BFF Disha Patani was quick to reply to the post. She wrote, "that bod." In response, Mouni said, "Look who's talking."

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Mouni Roy attended the IIFA event in Abu Dhabi and walked away with the trophy in the Best Actor - Supporting Role (Female) category for Brahmastra. The actress attended the ceremony in Abu Dhabi with her husband Suraj Nambiar and family. Following the win, Mouni Roy has shared a video of the special evening, which begins with her getting dressed for the event and ends with her posing with the coveted trophy. In the clip, she also gives us a glimpse of her victory speech. She says on stage, “To all the small-town girls whose dreams are bigger than your hometown – keep dreaming, keep working hard, because nothing is impossible. Thank you IIFA for this magical, magical evening.”

Mouni Roy also adds in the clip, "I want to dedicate this award to my husband for being my rock, and the love, and the light, and the joy of my life.”

In the caption, the actress wrote, “I have social anxiety, not the best speaker on stage or socially but this evening in particular was profuse, to say the least. I'm a small-town girl, sometimes lost but confident of who I'm, and what I stand for. This has been a 16-year-long unforgiving journey in this industry. The only thing I know, I have learnt, is that work begets work & there is no shortcut to hard work.”

Promising to always do better, Mouni Roy added, “So here I'm… I'll keep working on myself on all my shortcomings as should you. Keep following the light, give all your love to your family and best friends, invest in yourself, spiritually… and sometimes, very rarely you'll find opulence, not the materialistic kind but what you dream of, what you imagine and crave for. I love my life and the people in it and am so thankful for each one of you to make it so magical… too many thoughts, too many words… but the feeling…only GRATITUDE.”

Before this, Mouni Roy shared two images of herself with her husband. The first photo has Suraj Nambiar kissing her on the cheek as Mouni poses with the trophy. In the caption, she wrote, “Holding the most prestigious award with the joy and light of my life. Thank you @iifa family for this incredible honour #Brahamastra.”

In response, Suraj Nambiar gushed, “Both holding our respective awards. Well-deserved is an understatement. Onwards and upwards!”

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have been married since 2022.