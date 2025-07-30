Navi Mumbai Teacher Arrested After Video Call With Student. She Was Semi-Nude

A school teacher in Navi Mumbai has been arrested after an alleged semi-nude video chat with a minor student. The 35-year-old woman has been charged in an FIR under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the boy's father approached police.

According to police sources, the teacher had been sending sexually explicit messages to the boy on social media platforms, including Instagram, for a while. The chats then moved to video calls in which she was semi-nude. These video calls continued for a while before the boy confided in his parents.

The parents then approached the police and filed a complaint. In his complaint, the boy's father said the teacher's activities had affected the boy's mental health. Police have taken the teacher into custody and registered a case under the POCSO Act.

Police are also investigating whether the teacher had a history of such conduct with her students. Her phone has been seized and social media accounts are being scanned for evidence, the sources said.

This comes weeks after a 40-year-old woman teacher of a prominent Mumbai school was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy on multiple occasions over a year. The married woman was charged under the POCSO Act.

The accused had told the police that she was attracted to the teenager during various meetings for an annual school function. The boy was initially reluctant and avoided her, so the teacher approached one of her female friends for help. The accused's friend, who has also been charged, reached out to the minor and reportedly told him that relationships between older women and teenage boys have "become quite common".