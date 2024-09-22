Series Of Child Sexual Abuse Cases Emerge In Bhopal

The Bhopal Police Commissioner has confirmed that the case is being taken seriously. (Representational)

The capital city of Madhya Pradesh has witnessed reports of a series of child sexual abuse cases that have emerged within four days, raising concerns about the safety of children in educational environments.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sexually harassed by his chemistry teacher at a private school in Bhopal. The teacher reportedly threatened the student with failing grades and recorded inappropriate videos. The situation came to light when the boy's class teacher spoke to him after he received low marks in an examination. The school principal was then informed, leading to police involvement. An FIR has been registered against the teacher, who was arrested and presented in court, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

In another incident on Saturday, a 5-year-old girl reported being sexually abused by her school van driver. The child returned home crying and informed her mother about the incident. But when enquired at the police station, she did not mention the details prompting the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to schedule a counselling with her today to gather more information. As of now, the police have detained the driver for questioning, but no FIR has been registered against him yet. However, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra has confirmed that the case is being taken seriously.

Three days ago, a 3-year-old girl was sexually abused by her IT teacher at a different private school. Her mother noticed suspicious scratches on her body, which she initially thought to be accidental. After questioning the child, who referred to the perpetrator as "uncle," the mother reported the matter to authorities. Following a medical examination and subsequent identification, the accused teacher Qasim, confessed to the crime and was arrested.

These incidents have prompted public outrage and calls for immediate action to ensure child safety in schools. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav condemned these acts and ordered prompt investigations into all cases. He also announced plans to establish a special court aimed at expediting trials for offenders.

In a separate case in Tikamgarh, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by Ashish Tiwari, a local man recently appointed as an MP representative by Union Minister Virendra Khatik. Following a complaint from the girl's mother, police registered a case under the POCSO Act, and the Union Minister removed the accused as his representative. However, Tiwari is currently absconding. Authorities are under pressure to implement stricter regulations and ensure accountability for those who exploit minors.