At Mouni Roy's Restaurant Opening, Karan-Tejasswi, Ankita Lokhande And Others

Karan and Tejasswi attended Mouni and Suraj's restaurant opening

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar hosted their friends from the film and television fraternity at the grand opening launch of their new restaurant Badmaash in Mumbai. Mouni Roy, who was recently awarded for her role in Brahmastra at IIFA 2023, opted for a short purple dress while her husband Suraj Nambiar complemented her in a casual black t-shirt. The couple smiled widely as they posed for the shutterbugs before stepping inside their restaurant. Take a look at the actress' OOTN:

Mouni Roy's friends from the industry marked their presence at the launch party. Ankita Lokhande appeared in style for the event with her husband Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta star glowed in a black dress as she was clicked outside the party venue. Friend Karan Kundrra also paid a visit to the party, accompanied by his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi made heads turn in a shimmery purple dress while boyfriend Karan looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants.

Other attendees to the party included Mouni's Naagin co-star Sayantani Ghosh, Mismatched actress Vidya Malvade and Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Omkar Kapoor.

The actress, on Tuesday, shared a glimpse of her new restaurant in Mumbai named Badmaash. In the caption, she wrote, “Overflowing with joy and culinary delights as our new restaurant unfurls its doors….!” adding a geotag for Mumbai, Maharashtra. In the image, Mouni Roy is dressed in a top and mini skirt. In response to the post, several of Mouni's colleagues including Smriti Khanna, Anusha Dandekar, and choreographer Kruti Mahesh congratulated her in the comments section.

Last month, Mouni Roy won an IIFA award for her role in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. On Monday, the actress shared glimpses from the big night, which she attended with her husband and family. Notably, this feat came days after Mouni made her dream debut at Cannes film festival this year.

“It was a dream debut, and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly,” the actress said while sharing images of her attire.

Mouni Roy married entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in 2022 in an intimate ceremony.