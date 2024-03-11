Inside Sushmita Sen's 25-Year Old Friendship With Designer Neeta Lulla. See Pics

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: SushmitaSen)

Sushmita Sen celebrated designer-friend Neeta Lulla's 40 years in the industry in style. Neeta Lulla and Sushmita Sen share a solid friendship for more than 25 years. Sushmita, dressed in her party best, shared inside glimpses from the event. Sushmita can be seen wearing a red gown while Neeta Lulla chose black for the night. In one of the images, Sushmita Sen and Neeta Lulla can be seen posing for the camera. In another click, they can be seen smiling their heart out. Sharing the pictures, Sushmita wrote, "Celebrating @neeta_lulla 40 years in the industry...and 25 years in my life....There is NO ONE like her!!! From films to endorsements to Showstoppers...we have done them all...Her designs are as timeless, beautiful, authentic & audacious as Neeta is!!! I couldn't be prouder of her journey!! Congratulations to you, your wonderful family & team....more power to you @neeta_lulla. Here's to the next #40years" Take a look:

Last month, Sushmita went to Switzerland, to be with daughter Alisah. She posted a cute video from there which features the two of them roaming about the streets. Sushmita Sen captioned the video, "I flew in for 2 days to go meet Alisah...A surprise weekend away from her Boarding School...My happiness was so palpable, Alisah was worried I may not be allowed in Switzerland again. I miss you already." She added the hashtag #foreverinlove. Take a look:

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. She also reprised her role of Aarya in the third installment of the series Aarya.