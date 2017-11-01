Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday In Alibaug: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Photobombed By AbRam

Our favourite Bollywood stars are all set to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's birthday at his farmhouse in Alibaug. The Baadshah of Bollywood has gathered his favourite most people and friends from the industry like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to have a ball at his 52nd birthday bash tomorrow. Nothing could have been better for Shah Rukh than to celebrate the day with his friends and lovely family - wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and son AbRam. Amidst of all the fun, Alia and Katrina's picture just got photobombed by the little munchkin. He's none other than Shah Rukh's youngest son AbRam. It seems the four-year-old boy is finding ways to have fun in his dad's pre-birthday celebrations.
Highlights
- Birthday celebrations for Shah Rukh Khan have begun
- We had a glimpse of AbRam in one of the pictures
- Karan Johar, Farah Khan and others are also there
Girls just want to have fun, but oh! AbRam didn't let it happen:
Karan Johar has been keeping us updated with all the fun from King Khan's birthday eve. KJo has posted a couple of pictures with Shah Rukh's birthday guests. Want a sneak-peek?
A pre-birthday wish for Shah Rukh from his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Katrina Kaif. "One of the kindest most intelligent caring people I know ..... happiest happiest to u , may all the love and care you give to others all come back to u . Love you," writes Katrina.
Gauri is having a lot of fun with her girlfriends:
We can't thank these celebrities enough for posting such amazing pictures ahead of our favourite star Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. With all these pictures, the wait for Shah Rukh's birthday becomes a little more tad-bit.
Sending lots of love and wishes for the King Khan!